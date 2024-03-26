Publisher Raw Fury and development team Bytten Studio have announced the upcoming arrival of a big one update For Beasts cassettes which will introduce the multiplayer within the game, as well as a collaboration with Moonstone Island and more.

The update in question will be released on May 20, 2024and will allow players to join parties and explore the world of Cassette Beasts together in groups of up to eight players, all of whom will be visible in the game at the same time.

Connected to this innovation, the “Play with friends” option will appear, thus allowing a sort of matchmaking with the organization of multiplayer games between users who find themselves in the various friends lists or through an invitation code.