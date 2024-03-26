Publisher Raw Fury and development team Bytten Studio have announced the upcoming arrival of a big one update For Beasts cassettes which will introduce the multiplayer within the game, as well as a collaboration with Moonstone Island and more.
The update in question will be released on May 20, 2024and will allow players to join parties and explore the world of Cassette Beasts together in groups of up to eight players, all of whom will be visible in the game at the same time.
Connected to this innovation, the “Play with friends” option will appear, thus allowing a sort of matchmaking with the organization of multiplayer games between users who find themselves in the various friends lists or through an invitation code.
Lots of new features and a mobile version
It will be possible to play multiplayer cooperative and competitive: in the latter case these are PvP games, with the possibility of establishing custom rules as desired by the players themselves, which will allow the experience to be personalized to the maximum.
Cooperative multiplayer allows two players to take part in raids against Rogue Fusions, as well as being able to trade tapes with each other. This update is present in beta on Steam and will then be published in definitive form on May 20th.
The event in collaboration with Moonstone Island will also start on that date, which includes themed costumes and various other game elements, and the team also intends to bring Cassette Beasts to mobile platforms, with further information to be released next month. To learn more about the game in question, we refer you to the review of Cassette Beasts.
