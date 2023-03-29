Raw Fury – publisher – and Bytten Studio – developer – have unveiled the Cassette Beasts PC release date: April 26, 2023. It will be available on Steam, the Windows Store and PC Game Pass. The Xbox, Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch versions will arrive later in spring 2023. A PlayStation version is not currently planned.

Cassette Beasts is a turn-based RPG inspired by Pokémon and Digimon. Shipwrecked on a strange island, we gain the ability to transform into the beasts that inhabit it. This ability allows us to fight and explore. The gameplay is similar to that of Game Freak’s games, with the ability to “catch” beasts, level up, learn new moves, and even fuse creatures.

There fusion allows you to temporarily spawn a more powerful creature, with a special appearance based on the two chosen beasts. In total, there are 14,000 possible combinations in Cassette Beasts. An extremely high number that should guarantee a lot of variety.

The team also released a trailer, which you find below, in which we can see some environments and some fights. The video explains the game mechanics, such as capture and the aforementioned fusion. There is also some small hint of the narrative component.

Finally, we leave you with our demo of Cassette Beasts to find out all the details about the game.