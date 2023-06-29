Cassette Beasts developer Bytten Studios held a showcase yesterday discussing the future of its spin on the Pokémon-like monster battler formula.

As well as sharing details on update 1.2, which is now live, Bytten also announced features in development and new merchandise, including a multiplayer offering, an expansion DLC, and plushies.

Update 1.2, called Catacombs, adds a new hidden location, three alternate remastered forms of existing monsters, four brand new monsters, a secret unique monster, and 10 new moves.

The Cassette Beasts Showcase

Online multiplayer is in development, and will be added in the future as a free update to the game on all platforms. Cassette Beasts artist and writer Jay Baylis said multiplayer is a feature which has been highly-requested by the game’s community, and it’ll support up to eight players. Players will be able to trade tapes with each other, go on co-op raids, or battle each other.

As well as multiplayer, an upcoming DLC ​​expansion titled Pier of the Unknown was announced at the showcase. More details on what it’ll add will be shared closer to its release.

For fans of the game, physical merch is now available in the form of the Cassette Beasts soundtrack. It’s available on vinyl and cassette tape and has been produced in partnership with Black Screen Records.

More physical merch is planned, as the studio showed off a prototype of a plushie of the game’s pomeranian beast Pombomb. Other monsters will be available and the line is in production in collaboration with Symbiote Studios.

Caelyn Ellis praised the game as an expert remix of classic Pokémon in Eurogamer’s Cassette Beasts review, remarking that it was “delightful, cozy and brimming with nostalgia without being condescending”.