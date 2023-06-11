With videoThanks to cassava, seeds, fruits and luck, the four indigenous children managed to survive in the Colombian jungle for forty days. The children are now in a hospital where they will stay for at least two weeks. Despite dehydration and insect bites, they are doing well, family members tell various media.

Incredible but true: after 40 days of searching, the four children who were missing after a plane crash were found in the Colombian jungle this weekend. Thanks to cassava flour and knowledge of rainforest fruits, the foursome managed to keep themselves alive, the children’s uncle, Fidencio Valencia, told several journalists who had gathered at the hospital where the children are currently staying. The children are expected to stay there for at least two weeks.

"When the plane crashed, they took fariña (cassava flour, ed.) From the wreckage. That's how they survived," said Valencia. "After the fariña was finished, they started eating seeds." The children also ate fruit. The foursome were lucky with that: it was harvest time, said Astrid Cáceres, head of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare.

Although the children are dehydrated and covered in insect bites, they are doing well, an aunt of the foursome told a Colombian radio station. She added that the children are receiving mental health care.

Plane crash

Lesly Mucutuy (13), her brothers Soleiny (9) and Tien Noriel (4) and sister Cristin (1 year old during the missing) belong to the indigenous Huitoto community. They left with their mother on May 1 in a Cessna from the village of Araracuara in the Amazon region. On board was another passenger and the pilot. The plane was en route to San Jose del Guaviare when it suffered engine problems and crashed. The adults died.

When emergency services were able to reach the difficult-to-access site of the crash two weeks later, they found the bodies of the adults. A massive search under the name of Operation Hope was then launched for the four children.

Since then, several clues have been found that the four might still be alive, such as footprints, pieces of clothing, half-eaten fruit, a pair of scissors, baby bottle, diaper, towel and a shelter made of branches. A bottle cap and a pair of shoes believed to belong to 4-year-old Tien were also found.

The search was hampered by fog and dense forest. Rescue workers played through loudspeakers a recorded message from their grandmother, who urged her grandchildren in the native language to stay in one place.

Impaired

Rescue teams passed the spot where the children were eventually found a few times. Those teams initially overlooked the children because they were very weak. “And their strength was only enough to breathe or grab a small fruit to feed themselves or drink a drop of water in the jungle.”

The children were found after a search of more than a month in the jungle in southeastern Colombia by soldiers, firefighters and civil aviation employees.