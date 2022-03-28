The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation decided to reject a lawsuit filed by the owner of the “Butcher” epic, in which he demanded to cancel a ruling obligating him to lead to a corresponding epic for him an amount of 150,000 dirhams, material and moral compensation for the damages he sustained, after he spread rumors, and sent a message to its customers warning them against dealing With her, one of her workers was infected with “Corona”.

The details of the case refer to the filing of a lawsuit against the owner of another epic, demanding that he pay her two million dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, and for the earnings she missed as a result of the defendant’s action.

She indicated that she works in the field of exporting, importing and selling meat, and the owner of a competing butchery sent messages to her customers, the content of which is that one of the workers of the “plaintiff” company is infected with “Corona”, which is contrary to the truth, so that they avoid dealing with it, and thus lose its customers, which led to a decrease Sales, which resulted in a criminal case being released, and the court fined the defendant 20 thousand dirhams for the charge against him, and in the matter the defendant was obligated to pay 51 thousand dirhams as temporary compensation, and the judgment was appealed, and the court decided to cancel the appealed judgment in the case. civil, and referred it to the court, and supported otherwise.

The plaintiff company confirmed that it had suffered material and moral damage as a result of spreading rumors and lies, which affected the company’s financial return.

The Court of First Instance ruled to obligate the defendant (the appellant in the present case) to pay the plaintiff (the challenged) an amount of 150,000 dirhams in material and moral compensation for the damages he sustained, in addition to obligating him to pay fees and expenses.

The Court of Cassation stated, in the merits of the ruling, that the appellant’s obituary to the penal ruling, although he had convicted him, did not expressly decide that the appellant was the one who sent that message and based his judgment on his ownership of the chip from which those messages were sent and that the corner of knowledge was not achieved, and that the infection with Corona disease is no longer In addition to the fact that the compensation awarded is not commensurate with the harm, the obituary for these reasons is no more than a controversy regarding the authority of the subject court to understand the reality in the case and assess the evidence presented in it. It is not permissible to raise it before this court, which is what He must report that the appeal is not accepted, pursuant to Article 183/1 of the Civil Procedure Code.

The court ruled in a counseling room not accepting the appeal and obligated the appellant to pay fees and expenses and an amount of one thousand dirhams as attorney fees for the appellant, and ordered the confiscation of the insurance.

