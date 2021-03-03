The harsh speech of Alberto Fernandez It had a strong impact in every corner of the Judiciary. The president’s whipping sounded especially strong on Comodoro Py, one of the central targets of his criticism. Under an environment charged with electricity, this Tuesday afternoon at a zoom meeting of the members of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, the judge Alejandro Slokar called out to him, and then by writing, the resignation of the president of the Chamber, Gustavo Hornos.

In the office that he sent, addressed to Hornos and to which he agreed Clarion, Slokar was blunt. “Due to the events of public relevance that link it, its expressions provided during the last Superintendency Agreement and, as of the Agreement of the date, the subsequent omissions in the information of its review, in order to appeal to your responsibility to present your resignation from the position of President -and thus protect in the best way the representation of the body and the government of the jurisdiction- attentive the circumstances that, unfortunately and as far as I’m concerned, irreversibly compromise the trust of the mandate with which it was honored“, said the judge in his letter.

The office that Slokar presented in the Criminal Cassation Chamber.

The situation of tension was experienced the day after the President alluded to Hornos, although without explicitly mentioning it, for having visited Casa Rosada during the presidency of Mauricio Macri.

“Some member of this Congress detected the visit of the judges of Cassation to the then president Macri, days before issuing sentences against his political opponents and only one isolated voice from that court was raised demanding explanations “, was the text of Fernández, in reference to Hornos and his alleged closeness to the former president, and also to Slokar, explicitly identified with the group K “Justicia Legítima”, of which he was one of its founders.

The chambermaid of Cassation Gustavo Hornos. Photo: Federico López Claro.

In the middle of the zoom talk among the chambermaids, and as in all judicial dispatches this Tuesday, Alberto’s sayings were discussed among the judges, and then Slokar and Hornos had a harsh verbal crossover, which led to the request to resign from the presidency to the first and in the refusal to leave the post of the second, to request leave as was one of the suggestions made by some of those present. Slokar is the first vice president of the body, so if Hornos resigned, he would take over in his place at the head of the court.

The play accompanies the government offensive against members of the Supreme Court of Justice and other magistrates who had or have in their hands corruption files against former Kirchner officials, starting with Cristina herself.

Gustavo Hornos had already been appointed by Alberto Fernández as one of the five judges who should “give explanations for the barrabasadas they signed,” as he said the same week in May 2019 in which he was elected as a candidate for president.

In addition to being one of those who voted to initiate the investigation of the complaint against Cristina Kirchner of the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman -whose death after presenting it to justice is investigated as a murder by the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano and Judge Julián Ercolini-, Hornos participated as reviewer in other resonant cases, and is the author of a key vote for the jurisprudence of crimes against the public administration: in it he held that, as prescribed by the Constitution, lhe acts of corruption are attacks against democracy, and therefore do not prescribe.

His colleague Alejandro Slokar is a respected criminal, trained in the school of the former judge of the Court Eugenio Zaffaroni and historically referenced with another personality whose name has resonated strongly in recent days: the journalist and head of CELS Horacio Verbitsky, one of the vaccinated vip in the Ministry of Health..