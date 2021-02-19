The Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation reiterated this Friday to federal judge María Servini that “has suspensive character” the transfer to that court of the case in which the alleged pressures of the macrismo on the Indalo Group of Cristóbal López are investigated.

In a resolution of the judge Liliana Catucci said that this pass also implies “the temporary detachment” of the case until the cassation resolves whether to investigate all the calls of former president Mauricio Macri between 2016 and 2019, as requested by Fabián’s lawyer De Souza, Carlos Beraldi, informed judicial sources.

The resolution is an answer at a request from Mauricio Macri’s lawyer, Pablo Lanusse, for Servini to suspend the interlocking of calls from the former president with key officials and the AFIP at the time it was decided to denounce Oil for a tax fraud of 8 billion pesos .

The defense said that the same suspensive criterion used the cassation member, Mariano Borinsky, when he also suspended the transfer of the case for alleged macrista illegal espionage from the courts of Lomas de Zamora to Comodoro Py, due to a request from the lawyer Carlos Beraldi. Beraldi is a lawyer for Entrepreneurs K and the vice president.

Cristina Kirchner demanded on Twitter that Justice investigate all Macri’s calls to demonstrate his theory of lawfare.

It is in the case in which it is investigated whether the Macri government pressured the shareholders of the Indalo group (owned by the entrepreneurs K Cristóbal López and Fabián De Sousa) and sought to advance their companies.

Judge María Servini received just before the start of the already concluded judicial fair a report of interlocking calls made on members of the so-called judicial table.

The analysis included the cross-calls between Macri, Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, the then chief adviser to the Presidency José Torello and members of the AFIP, among others.

This measure has been questioned for a long time by the defense of Macri, which has already managed that, instead of all the calls from the former president being analyzed during his time at the Casa Rosada, only the communications were crossed. around certain milestones of the investigation that had to be previously established by the court.

Not satisfied with the correction of the evidentiary measure that the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber ordered at the time, Macri’s defense insisted that it be annulled in Cassation, where Judge Eduardo Riggi ordered Servini to send him the complete file.

The lawyer for the businessmen’s complaint, Beraldi, formalized his second presentation before the Cassation so that the file is returned to Servini and the investigation can advance at the same time as in media statements. What’s more, he denounced Riggi to the Magistracy Council.

