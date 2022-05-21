The loss of the deputy’s mandate Arthur do Val (União Brasil) was made official in publication in the Official Gazette of São Paulo on Saturday (21.May.2022). The politician had his mandate revoked last Tuesday (May 17, 2022) in a unanimous decision by the plenary of Alesp (Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo). The measure made the deputy, known as Mamãe Falei, ineligible for 8 years.

Arthur do Val resigned in April after Alesp’s Parliamentary Ethics and Decorum Council approved the report calling for his impeachment. Despite the resignation, the deputy still had to face the process that made him ineligible. By the rules of the São Paulo legislature, the resignation of the mandate does not interrupt the cassation process.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

In March, Mama Falei went to the border between Slovakia and Ukraine, a country in a situation of war, to, according to him, help the Ukrainians against Russia. He sent audios to friends, later released by the press, in which he praised the beauty of Ukrainian refugees and said that the women there “they are easy because they are poor”.

“As soon as this war is over, I will come back here. Detail: they look. And they are easy, because they are poor. And here my Instagram letter, full of subscribers, works great. I didn’t catch anyone, we didn’t have time, but I glued to 2 groups of mines, and how easy it is is unbelievable”said Arthur do Val in an excerpt of the audio sent in a private group on WhatsApp.

Listen (3.min37s):

After the negative repercussion of the audios, the Ethics Council began to receive dozens of representations asking for the removal of the deputy’s mandate.

DEFENSE

On Tuesday (May 17), before the vote and the demonstrations of the deputies in the Legislative Assembly, the lawyer Paulo Henrique Franco Bueno went to the plenary to defend the client. The lawyer complained that legal formalities were not fulfilled during the cassation process.

Bueno also said that Arthur do Val’s acts were carried out outside the country and criticized the fact that he was being tried even though he had already resigned from his position.

With information from Brazil Agency.