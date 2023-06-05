Movida harassing, the Court of Cassation condemns Brescia: “The right to health has been violated. The Municipality must compensate the citizens”

A widespread plague, that of wild and harassing nightlife, which however has suffered a severe blow from the Court of Cassation. The same that the budgets of the municipalities could suffer from now on. There judgment 14209/2023 of a few days ago, in fact, has sentenced the Municipality of Brescia to pay damages to a couple for the noise emissions in his own home in Carmine, after more than ten years. And chance could be a trailblazer.

The Court upheld the appeal filed in 2012 against the city administration by Gianfranco Paroli, the brother of the then mayor of Brescia, Adriano Paroli, with his wife. The couple, together with another resident, had turned to the Court because of the continuous noise especially at night that characterized their neighborhood, impatient with the persistence of the situation and the absence of answers from the mayor. In the first instance, the civil court granted it, forcing the Municipality to pay 50 thousand euros to the two exasperated residents. The judge acknowledged the existence of biological and patrimonial damages for the nightlife “because of the anthropic noise due to the shouts of patrons of some premises that are stationed near the stalls or premises on public land”. Furthermore, the Court had ordered the Municipality to set up a surveillance service with agents to disperse the crowd within half an hour of closing the premises.

There The Court of Appeal then overturned the verdict, arguing that the Municipality has no specific obligations to intervene, in the absence of ad hoc rules. Now, the third civil section of the Court of Cassation upheld the appeal di Paroli, arguing that in the face of the protection of the private person who complains about the injury of constitutionally guaranteed right to health, the right to family life and the same property due to intolerable noise emissions from public areas, the Public Administration “is required to observe the technical rules or the canons of diligence and prudence in the management of its assets and, therefore, the principle of neminem laedere”. You can therefore be sentenced both to compensate the damage and to take action to bring the entries back below the tolerable threshold.

Now the case has been referred to the Court of Appeal in a different composition, which will have to regulate the costs of the legitimacy proceedings.

