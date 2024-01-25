Cassation, inauguration of the Judicial Year. Minister Nordio: “Confirmations and opportunities to enter a new phase of justice”

This year we are “called to consolidate a reversal of trend”, “continuing that 'profound reform process' that you, Mr. President, have repeatedly called for. Now the effects are starting to appear, in terms of reducing the backlog and reduction of process definition times”. Thus the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio in his speech at the inauguration of the judicial year in the Supreme Court, addressing Mattarella. For Nordio, this will be thejudicial year “of confirmations of the opportunities we have to enter a new phase in which justice is the driving force of renewed growth in the country”.



“There is equally no doubt, however, that a strong commitment by the judicial police and the judiciary is not sufficient and that it must be preceded by a strong action of cultural and social awareness and prevention and by wide-ranging actions that involve not only the family and the school, but the entire community and are able to influence the general causes of this dramatic involution of interpersonal relationships, in which the idea of ​​possession and dominance over women and the denial ofgender equality. Furthermore, it is necessary promote the economic independence of womenas there cannot be freedom of denunciation without freedom from primary needs”. This is what the First President of the Supreme Court of Cassation Margherita Cassano in his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Judicial Year.

Cassation, inauguration of the Judicial Year: deaths at work

“From the data made available by INAIL, it appears that reports of fatal accidents at work were, in the first eleven months of 2023, 968 (38 less than the 1006 in the period January-November 2022, 148 less than the 2021, 183 less than 2020 and 29 less than 2019)”. This is what the First President of the Supreme Court Margherita Cassano states. During the ceremony inauguration of the Judicial Year, the highest office of the Supreme Court added that “the data, although slightly decreasing compared to the previous year, continue to be the expression of a serious social pathology which it is urgent to remedy through strong preventive action focused on the recovery of effectiveness of serious, effective, modern, widespread controls. In a modern rule of law it is not tolerable that people continue to die due to work”.

Cassation, inauguration of the Judicial Year: the reforms of criminal and civil proceedings

“The past year has seen the entire ordinary and honorary judiciary committed to implementing the reforms of the civil and criminal proceedings launched in 2022. It was a choral effort animated by high ideal tension, a great sense of responsibility, by scrupulous attention to organizational aspects as an essential component of the magistrate's culture”, states Cassano.

Cassation, inauguration of the Judicial Year: prison and alternatives

President Cassano also highlighted that “in the sector of substantive criminal law, restorative justice has received complete regulation, it has been the prison-centric perspective has been overcome and an unprecedented, wide range of punitive responses was introduced, aimed, especially for less serious crimes, at favoring forms of compensation and restitution”.

Cassation, inauguration of the Judicial Year: the duration of the trials

“In the offices of merit, in criminal sector pending cases were reduced by 13% in the Tribunals and by 6.5% in the Courts of Appeal; a figure that is even more significant when considering the increase in new registration procedures amounting to a total of 2,447,467 in 2023 compared to 2,413,467 in 2022 and 2,423,842 in 2021 (+1.4% compared to the previous year) “, says Cassano.

The number of completed proceedings increased by 8.3% in first instance and by 10.6% in appeal. The disposition time fell, in the Court, to 310 days, compared to 386 in the previous period and, in the Court of Justice, appeal, at 689 days compared to 815 in the previous period – adds Cassano -. It is, therefore, possible to formulate a prognosis of achieving the objectives set by the PNRR, equal, respectively, to 282 days for the Courts and 601 days for the Offices of second degree”.

“The rapid succession of laws – said Cassano – especially if inspired by sectoral logic, determines the conditions for possible inconsistencies in the overall system and heavy repercussions on the functioning of justice, given the close interdependence existing between substantive and procedural rules and organizational models designed to guarantee the correct and useful celebration of processes in compliance with fundamental rights”.

