The Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation confirmed this Friday the nullity of the prosecutions of the former Minister of Transport macrista Guillermo Dietrich, his partner from the Treasury Nicolás Dujovne and the former Treasury Attorney Bernardo Saravia Frías in the case that investigates alleged irregularities in the renegotiation of the tolls concession in the North and West accesses, between 2016 and 2018.

Through three rulings, the highest criminal court left firm the decisions that the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber had adopted last September, when it annulled the prosecutions against the former officials ordered by the now retired judge Rodolfo Canicoba Corral, after considering that the defendants they did not have access to the evidence against them.

In the rulings of this Friday the Cassation declared inadmissible the appeals that the Financial Information Unit (UIF) had presented against the resolution of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber.

Canicoba Corral had prosecuted Dietrich, Javier Iguacel (former director of Roads) and Saravia Frías as co-authors of the crime of fraud by unfaithful administration to the detriment of the public administration and Dujovne for abuse of authority and violation of civil servant duties. It did so based on a complaint from the former AFI director of Counterintelligence and national deputy, Rodolfo Tailhade, and the president of the bicameral Intelligence commission, Leopoldo Moreau.

As of this ruling, the judge who subrogates the federal court 6, María Eugenia Capuchetti, was left with the free path to be able to re-evaluate the evidence gathered in the file and the defendants’ discharges (the investigations were not annulled) and define the procedural situation of former officials.

This file investigates alleged maneuvers through which the Ausol companies and Grupo Concesionario Oeste SA managed to extend the concession of tolls for the North and West accesses respectively until 2030, without going through a previous bidding process, and that the State recognized them alleged debts of $ 499 million and $ 247 million, depending on the case.

When it processed them last July, Canicoba Corral said that both Dietrich and Iguacel and Saravia Frías had acted “directing all negotiations and contracts” to benefit companies related to the Macri Group.

It found Dujovne responsible for “intentionally omitting to intervene in the contractual renegotiation process, which should have been signed and in any case, having prepared the technical and economic reports and legal opinions of that portfolio in charge of the matter.”

The investigation revolves around a recognition of multimillion-dollar figures to the concession companies for allegedly made investments “despite not having a comprehensive and exhaustive technical report with documentary support that validates or justifies the millionaire amount of recognized investment”, as stated in the proceedings.