The former striker replies to Mourinho on Instagram: “You have to tell your spy that twenty people got in the way that time and I didn’t come to blows with Marko”
Antonio Cassano goes on the counterattack. Almost three days after the declarations of José Mourinho, who had responded to the statements of the former striker on the game played by Roma by making public the story of the clash between the Bari native and Marko Livaja, ‘Fantantonio’ sent a message to Speciale One. The reply is entrusted to a video posted on Instagram, in which Cassano told his version of the facts: “Nothing has ever been hard in my life. Indeed, the real hard time I lived from 0 to 18 years because where I lived you were either smart, smart and son of a bitch or you didn’t go on. I quarreled with Livaja and we said everything, I to him and he to me but then, after two days, we were friends like before and we moved on. My mother taught me not to be afraid of anything or anyone and to face everyone. I’m not afraid to argue, even with my hands but I’ve never done that in my 18-year career.”
MOU’S SPY
—
During the film, the former ‘talent of Bari Vecchia’ spares no one. Neither Mourinho nor the “snitch” who allegedly told – in a distorted way – what happened to the Giallorossi coach: “Since someone who snitched, tell your spy that when we argued twenty people got in the way and we weren’t never went to physical confrontation”. At this point Cassano explodes: “Tell your bunny he told you shit… another figure of m… besides how you make your teams play. In my life I have never taken them from anyone dear Mourinho. I’ve been lucky? Maybe, but I’ve never been afraid of anything or anyone. I say it to you and to the sailors, bye dear Mourinho”. Case closed? Not even for a dream, for the rest of the “outburst” we will have to wait for the intervention on BoboTv.
April 10, 2023 (change April 10, 2023 | 17:06)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Cassano #quarreled #Livaja #friends
Leave a Reply