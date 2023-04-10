Antonio Cassano goes on the counterattack. Almost three days after the declarations of José Mourinho, who had responded to the statements of the former striker on the game played by Roma by making public the story of the clash between the Bari native and Marko Livaja, ‘Fantantonio’ ​​sent a message to Speciale One. The reply is entrusted to a video posted on Instagram, in which Cassano told his version of the facts: “Nothing has ever been hard in my life. Indeed, the real hard time I lived from 0 to 18 years because where I lived you were either smart, smart and son of a bitch or you didn’t go on. I quarreled with Livaja and we said everything, I to him and he to me but then, after two days, we were friends like before and we moved on. My mother taught me not to be afraid of anything or anyone and to face everyone. I’m not afraid to argue, even with my hands but I’ve never done that in my 18-year career.”