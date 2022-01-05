The former Italian footballer Antonio Cassano, who had contracted the coronavirus a few days ago, was admitted to the Hospital San Martín de Génova (northwest) due to complications with the coronavirus, against which he is not vaccinated, his family confirmed today.

Cassano, 40, who played for Sampdoria and Real Madrid, among other clubs, had spent the last days of 2021 and the beginning of the year in home isolation after contracting the virus, as explained by his wife, the footballer. Carolina Marcialis, on social networks.

In the last hours his state of health has deteriorated, which has made it necessary to hospitalize him in the infectious diseases department of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa, according to local media.

Emerging from the youth quarry of Bari (south), Cassano moved very young to Roma, a team with which he won the 2001 Italian Super Cup, before moving to Real Madrid in January 2006.

Upon his return to Italy, the former striker wore the shirt of Sampdoria, Milan, Inter and Parma, before returning to the Genoese club to close his career with Sampdoria in 2017.

Cassano, nicknamed “Fantantantonio” by his fans, played for the Italy team since 2003 and in 2012 was runner-up in Europe.

