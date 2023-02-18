Another broadside from Antonio Cassano that always comes from BoboTV’s microphones on Twitch. The former Roma footballer spoke thus of Salzburg, an opponent who defeated Mourinho’s team last Thursday in the Europa League match: “Roma had many opportunities on paper but Mourinho made a f***ing figure against the Austrians. Salzburg is struggling to save itself in Serie A, I am convinced of that. Mourinho, after the defeat, started the usual trick by not talking about football. Mourinho plays ignoble football. It makes me cry. Abraham got caught, Matic, Rui Patricio, even the Madonna. He has the third highest salary in Serie A, he earns 8 million a year. Mourinho is no longer top, communication, drama, cinema is finished. Before he won with the champions, he and Allegri are on the wane. He won the Coppa del Gelato last year but he does everything but football.”