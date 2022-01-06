Genoa – Yesterday’s positive sensations have been confirmed: Antonio Cassano left the San Martino Infectious Diseases Clinic this morning, where he had been hospitalized since Sunday, and returned to his home in Quarto. “Everything under control – his first words, released in the 19th century – are already charged and aggressive“. Fantantonio is still in isolation: «This morning I made a molecular swab – he said – and I was still positive. I’m “confined” to a room, but that’s fine, the worst is over ».

A sigh of relief also for his family, his wife Carolina and their children Christopher and Lionel: “We got scared … I started getting sick on Christmas day, I did the swab and I tested negative. Two days later, however, on the 27th, positive. Slowly I accused some breathing problems and on Sunday Dr. Rollero made me hospitalize ».

Cassano once again wants to thank the doctors: «Rollero, Professor Matteo Bassetti, the whole department. They were very good and nice to me, even today. They did an exceptional job, they never stopped reassuring me. But they are doing an exceptional job with everyone on the front lines of fighting this terrible disease. And in any case the vaccine is the only way out “.

Cassano is already projected on recovery: «I hope to negativize myself as soon as possible. And get back to doing my thing. Being with my family, with my children, going back to playing padel … I’m already charged ».

