Milan – A post on X (the former Twitter) without words, but with the clown emoji. As the AC Milan (and Portuguese national team) striker Rafale Leao responded to Antonio Cassano’s criticism, sparking an uproar of comments on the social network.

“Leao? He always misses 1 to make 31. Zero shots on goal, zero assists, he misses the decisive play, he doesn’t score a goal… He’s all speed, but at a certain point he has to make a difference”: these are the words used by Cassano and which the Portuguese did not like at all.