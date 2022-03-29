The former striker took part in a training session with the young players born in 2011 and, as always, gave a show
A show for the lucky few, who certainly won’t forget it easily. Because when FantAntonio takes the field it is always an emotion. He was during the Serie A years, from that legendary goal in Bari-Inter at the end of ’99 until his last appearance with the Sampdoria shirt. Antonio Cassano today is back to enchant ball and chain with very special teammates.
Football lesson
–
In fact, he took part in the training of the 2011 draft of Virtus Entella, the team in which his son Christopher also plays. Amid the general euphoria, Cassano once again gave soccer lessons, without ever stopping to smile. Enthusiastic boys and girls, parents on the sidelines perhaps even more …
March 29 – 20:51
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Cassano #field #children #Virtus #Entella #son #Christopher
Leave a Reply