Antonio Cassano lives complicated days due to COVID-19. The former Real Madrid striker tested positive during the last days of 2021 and, after a time in isolation, his health conditions became complicated and his hospitalization at the San Martino in Genoa.

His wife, Carolina Marcialis, confirmed the information, although she denied that the Italian was not vaccinated and that his situation was serious: “Antonio is in the hospital, but he’s fine. He took two doses of vaccine, I’m glad that there are those who get up in the morning and decide to write whatever they want. Clowns are better to do in other situations, thank you” . According to the latest information, then, Fantantonio’s hospitalization was as a precaution.