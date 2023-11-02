Speaking on Bobo TV, Antonio Cassano spoke about De Laurentiis and his presence in the Napoli locker room in the match against Milan

Speaking at Bobo TVAnthony Cassano spoke of Aurelio De Laurentiis and his presence in the locker room Naples at half-time of the match with the Milan. According to the former footballer, in fact, the gesture of the Italian president, who had also promised bonuses in case of victory, is the madness of madness. Here are the words of Cassano.

“I read that he entered the locker room to give the players a lecture. Madness of madness. I no longer understand if we are in football, in the cinema or in the circus. I no longer recognize football, at this point he would be put on the bench at Garcia’s place”. READ ALSO: Milan injured, Pioli finds an important player again >>>



