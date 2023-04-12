Antonio Cassano brings home yet another Golden Tapir from Striscia la Notizia. By now it has almost reached twenty (it is at 19). The reason? Obviously the question and answer against José Mourinho in recent days. The Special One replied in a piqued tone to the statements of the playmaker from Bari, who then attacked the coach live on Bobo TV. In the end, Valerio Staffelli gave him yet another Tapir. “Mourinho suffers from the fact that I’m the only one in Italy who tells him the truth: he has won in his career because he’s always been lucky, but as a coach he’s poor.”

Another attack

—

These are the previews of what Fantantonio said to Striscia: “You can put your trophies in the c…” – continued Cassano – Do you say I have to be careful what I say? Be careful that they don’t send him away for the umpteenth time, as has already happened to Real Madrid, Chelsea, Tottenham and United: that his teams suck is a fact”. , when Staffelli confided in him that in the past he had tried to deliver the Tapiro to Mourinho, but that the coach always ran away: “It’s the cagasotto and the rabbits who run away”.