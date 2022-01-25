Antonio Cassano returns. Although he will not do it on the pitch, talented, as the Italian is affectionately nicknamed for the enormous amount of talent he amassed and that did not end up exploding in his football career, always gives game. Now, the former Real Madrid, Roma, Inter or Milan sign… on Instagram!

Your arrival on one of the most popular social networks has caused a furor among his friends and familiar faces of football, imploring them to create an account. Something logical. If as a player he became a unique character who coined ‘Food, sex and football’ as a life slogan, expectations in the field of social networks are predicted to be high. Almost as much as his signing for Real Madrid did.

Your welcome message already looks like a statement of intent: “Hello stupid! From today I’m also on Instagram. I hope I don’t regret it.” She has been followed by messages of all kinds. But the one from Daniele DeRossi, teammates in Roma before Cassano left for Madrid, and who labeled Cassano’s wife talented, Carolina Marciali, unleashed the laughter of the users: “Save time, start calling twelve or thirteen criminal or civil lawyers. This ass on Instagram will be arrested in less than a week“.

Emoticons with applause wrote him Javier Zanetti, as restrained and stately as on the pitch. Also true to his footballing style, he was Marco Materazzi: “It’s over, close everything,” he commented on the first photo of the Bari man, sitting on the sofa. But he also dedicated a post to her on his account: “Now… I know you just landed on Instagram… but you have to stay calm. Don’t play dumb.. Okay?”.

The ironic welcome from Gianluigi Buffon: “In a world in constant evolution, Antonio’s thought could not be missing on social networks. I recommend Anto, calm as always. And moderate as always”. “Welcome friend, but please, keep calm and don’t be silly,” the Frenchman commented. Olivier Dacourt. There were also others like the Lorenzo Insigne or Demetrius Albertini. Years will pass but Antonio Cassano, for better and for worse, continues to be an idol of the masses.