The fury of Antonio Cassano against José Mourinho does not subside. The former striker, who was burned by the dig of the Special One regarding the clash with Livaja which took place in 2013 (when both wore the Inter shirt), entered again with a straight leg on the words of the Portuguese. A full blown outburst. In fact, FantAntonio replies point by point to the words of the Roma coach, starting right from the Livaja question: “I swear on what you want that in my 18-year career I have never arrived with anyone in the hands – he explains to BoboTv – I have quarreled with everyone: presidents , football players, warehouse workers. I even went as far as throwing a television at a manager, but without ever getting to a physical confrontation”.

rome, milan, madrid — Cassano starts right from the statements about his performance in Rome and Milan where “he didn’t win anything”, as well as recounting his experience at Real Madrid where – according to Special One – he would be remembered “only for his jacket”: “Do you want to know why Did I choose to go to Roma and not Juventus? Because for me football has always been about love, passion and fun. If I wanted to win easy, I went to Juventus. You can ask Totti and De Rossi – explains the Bari native – they will tell you that for 5 years I have given the Roma players a good time. Mourinho won the cup in Rome, but he is making people look obscene, a mess, quarrels, expulsions, disasters, players insulted and killed. I don’t want to win anything, I’ve always played to entertain the fans, I don’t give a damn about trophies. He won by playing obscene football, he must understand that he is poor as a coach ”. The outburst continues talking about the adventure with the Blancos shirt: “Do they remember the jacket in Madrid? I also had 2 watches, 4 rings, shameful hair, they called me ‘Gordito’ because I was fat. I was 23, they took me with the Galacticos and it means that I was a phenomenon. I went there, made a mess out of my own fault. They remind him in Madrid because they sent him away because he played horrible football. I left something in the hearts of the fans where I played. I’ve never spoken ill of Mourinho’s man, I don’t know him and I don’t judge him as a person. I will continue to criticize him on a football level. And you know where you have to put the trophies you’ve won… you figured out where”. See also Lionel Messi's amazing leopard look in a meeting with David Beckham's son

bad coach — During the speech Cassano seems to get excited and, after answering the words of the Roma coach, increases the dose by pointing the finger at the Portuguese methods, considered antiquated and not suitable for today’s football: “You will never be the toe of Guardiola’s shoe, because he is a phenomenon and you are poor at coaching ”. And again: “When you stop training, after three days no one will shit anymore. You will only leave quarrels and controversies, you have never valued any player. As a coach you are poor dear Mourinho, take an example from Spalletti or De Zerbi who play spectacular football. I don’t judge Mourinho as a person, but as a coach I like zero. Furthermore, he remained 30 years ago as a game, as communication, as everything ”. But the attack is also aimed at those who would have offered Mourinho the assist to answer ‘FantAntonio’: “Everyone who asks him questions is afraid of him, they are ass kissers, they are individuals without personality. In Italy no one takes it out on Mourinho, but he doesn’t attack me. He can’t talk about football with me, he’s always played an obscene, unworthy, horrible game. Today some people from Inter wrote to me to tell me that Mou was bullshit. I have always shown the same face, all my life”. See also Players and coaches who are not going to have a good Christmas

instagram — The attack on Special One had begun in the late afternoon. In fact, through his Instagram profile, Cassano had commented on Roma’s victory against Turin. Also in this case the judgment on the Giallorossi’s game is merciless: “Nothing changes. Roma can win or lose, but their football is always the same. They don’t make three passes, Dybala’s goal in the 7th minute and the game is over. They defend very well, but they put three coaches in front of goal and he doesn’t play football, as does his coach. He is a phenomenon and would like to be Guardiola, but he cannot be that even in his dreams ”.

