Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal will be the protagonists of the LGBTI film ‘Cassandro’, which will be released soon on streaming. This film, which was a success at the Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of Saul Armendariza gay Mexican wrestler who had to overcome various obstacles and prejudices in society to achieve his dreams.

In the following note, we tell you everything you need to know about the film directed by Roger Ross Williamswhen it is released and which other actors are part of the cast of ‘Cassandro’.

When is the movie ‘Cassandro’ released?

‘Cassandro’movie starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Bad Bunnywill be released in Latin America on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in streaming. This film presents the moving story of Saúl Armendáriz, also known as ‘El Exótico’, who was a gay Mexican wrestler, former NWA welterweight and UWA lightweight world champion.

Where to watch the movie ‘Cassandro’ ONLINE?

As we have mentioned, the LGBTI film ‘Cassandro’ will come to streaming. It can be seen ONLINE thanks to the platform Amazon Prime Video on the indicated date. Below, we leave you the schedules by country to see the premiere of the film starring Gael García Bernal.

Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador: 6.00 pm

Colombia, Peru and Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Chile: 9.00 pm

Watch the official trailer for ‘Cassandro’ HERE

What actors make up the cast of ‘Cassandro’?

Gael García Bernal as Cassandro

Bad Bunny as Felipe

Roberta Colindrez as Sabrina

Rose Pearl as Jocasta

Joaquín Cosio as Lorenzo

Raúl Castillo as Gerardo

Yavor Vesselinov as Pete

Carmen Ledesma as Rosie

Javier Escobar as ‘Masked Massacre’

The Son of the Saint, among others.

What is the movie ‘Cassandro’ about?

This is what the synopsis of ‘Cassandro’ says: “At the time when Saúl Armendáriz began to participate in the macho universe of Mexican wrestling at the end of the 80s, he did not want to do so as an exotic drag wrestler. But, after a meeting Sabrina, Saúl gains not only a professional trainer, but also a friend who – little by little – encourages him to find the desire to go through a transformation and appear publicly as he really is: inside and outside the ring.