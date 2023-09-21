‘Cassandro’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the month of September in the Amazon Prime Video catalog. Fans have very high expectations for the film in which Bad Bunny and Gael García Bernal will be seen, who are the main protagonists of the cast. The Puerto Rican artist’s film will show us on the streaming platform a biography based on the life of professional wrestler Saúl Armendáriz.

‘Cassandro’ already had its premiere in theaters, but it could first be seen at the Sundance Festival in January 2023, while it had a select release on the big screen. This film has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has maintained an average of 81 out of 100, according to Metacritic. If you want to know all the details so you don’t miss the premiere of this feature film on Amazon Prime Video, keep reading this note.

What time does ‘Cassandro’, Bad Bunny’s movie, come out?

‘Cassandro’ premieres on Friday, September 22, 2023 in theaters in the United States, but for Latin America it will be a day earlier, that is, on September 21. That is why many Bad Bunny fans are already looking forward to its premiere on the American streaming platform. On the other hand, we leave you the launch times for this film here:

6:00 p.m. – Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador

7:00 p.m. – Colombia, Peru and Ecuador

8:00 p.m. – Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico

9:00 p.m. – Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Chile.

Where to watch the movie ‘Cassandro’ in streaming?

The LGBTI film‘Cassandro’will arrive in the world of streaming and, after its premiere on the giant screen, the person in charge of launching it in this sector is Amazon Prime Video. As we have already indicated, it can be seen in Latin America from next September 21.

‘Cassandro’ premiered on September 15 in American theaters. Photo: Prime video

Who are the actors and characters in ‘Cassandro’?

Gabriel García Bernal as Cassandro

Bad Bunney is Felipe

Roberta Colindrez as Sabrina

Perla De La Rosa is Jocasta

Joaquín Cosio is Lorenzo

Raúl Castillo is Gerardo

Yavor Vesselinov as Pete

Carmen Ledesma is Rosie

Javier Escobar is Masked Massacre.

