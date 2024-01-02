Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid He surprised his followers by announcing that he returned to one of his greatest passions: teaching. In that sense, Deyvis Orosco's wife shared her first day of class. Furthermore, he announced the name of the exclusive school where he teaches his students, who even gave him an affectionate nickname. In this note, she looks at the new facet of Jessica Newton's daughter as a teacher.

In what exclusive school does Cassandra Sánchez teach and what do her students affectionately call her?

Cassandra Sanchez He is an active figure on social networks, where he constantly publishes episodes of his daily life. In that sense, the businesswoman shared some videos of her new facet as a teacher at the exclusive school. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, located in the district of La Molina.

In the clips, Jessica Newton's daughter is seen entering her old alma mater, since she studied at said educational center. “I'm going back to school as a teacher,” advertisement. According to Deyvis Orosco's wife, her students call her affectionately 'Miss Cassey'.

After that, the businesswoman showed a little of the classroom where he would teach his classes and directions in english that he left on the blackboard for his students. It should be noted that Jessica Newton's heir has not yet specified the name of the course she teaches.

Cassandra Sánchez shows what her classes are like. Photo: Instagram/Cassandra Sánchez

Is Cassandra Sánchez pregnant with her second baby with Deyvis Orosco?

Cassandra Sanchez sparked rumors of a possible pregnancy after images of his civil wedding with Deyvis Orosco. Although the businesswoman has preferred to remain silent in the face of these speculations, her mother, Jessica Newtonspoke about the possible arrival of his second grandson.

“With Milan I am the most blessed woman in the world because I am crazy, and that my children have the children that they decide to bring,”was the particular response of Newtonwho left open the possibility that his daughter is in the sweet expectation.