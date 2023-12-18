Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid She is counting the days to join the ranks of the married. In three days, the businesswoman will become the wife of the cumbia singer Deyvis Orosco. As the days go by, the daughter of the director of the Miss Peru Organization, Jessica Newton, shares the details of her marriage such as the makeup and hairstyle tests, taste of the event cake and, now, about her wedding dress. bride. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid say about her wedding dress?

Through his official Instagram profile, Sanchez de Lamadrid showed the official video of the reveal of her dress. The recording featured the participation of Miss Peru Universe 2023, Camila Escribens, her mother Jessica Newton, among other family members.

Seeing her in her dress, designed by Cinthia Vigil, Newton did not avoid shedding a few tears. “I have been seeing Cinthia's designs for a long time and I have always been amazed by her talent, but above all by the love she puts into each of her designs. But this story began many years before this beautiful friendship, when Cinthia's father designed my grandmother's impeccable looks,” Cassandra wrote. And she continued: “I am happy, excited, but above all grateful that together we created the dress of my dreams.”

What did users say about Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid's dress?

Despite the details of the wedding dress They will not be shown until December 21, users used the comment box to give their good wishes to the businesswoman.

“Your mom's emotion represents us all”, “You are going to be beautiful”, “All the best for you and your home”, “Thank you for sharing this precious moment”, “I was also excited when I saw the video” , “The best in the world to you, God bless you always”, were some of the comments from Internet users.