Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco often share various details of their relationship on social networks. Precisely for this reason, the influencer used her official account instagram to clear up the rumors and make it clear that she is not pregnant, as had been speculated. However, this does not mean that the firstborn of Jessica Newton rule out the possibility of becoming a mother again, what did Cassandra say on this topic? Find out in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Mateo Garrido Lecca speaks out about the wedding of his ex-partner Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis: what did he say?

Will Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco have another baby?

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid assured that, for the moment, she does not want to have more children due to the many obligations she has with her baby Milan, in addition to the work goals agreed for 2024.

“Maybe later, when Milan is 3 years old or starts school. “This year is full of work goals and I am concentrating on that,” said Cassandra when asked by an Internet user on her social networks.

In addition to this, Sánchez revealed that he would like to wait for his son to grow up a little more to understand the importance of integrating a new member into the family: “Also, I would like Milan to be at an age where he understands the responsibility or idea of ​​being an older brother.”.

Is Cassandra Sánchez pregnant with her second child?

Cassandra Sanchezdecided to speak out about the constant rumors that indicated that she was pregnant. This January 8, the spouse of 'Bomboncito' broke her silence after a follower asked her if she is expecting her second baby. In this regard, the businesswoman had a blunt response: “No,” she said.

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra gets angry with a user who claimed that Deyvis does not help her raise her son: “Nonsense”

“I'm not pregnant. No matter how good the comments are, please let's stop making them,” the businesswoman requested.

#Cassandra #Sánchez #surprises #revealing #child #Deyvis #Orosco