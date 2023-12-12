There are few days left. Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid She is finalizing details for her wedding, which will take place next Thursday, December 21. Jessica Newton's daughter will join the married ranks after more than five years of relationship with cumbia singer Deyvis Orosco. The couple has a son together, Milan Orosco, 2 years old. In this note, find out how she fared in the various makeup and hair tests.

YOU CAN SEE: Deyvis Orosco reveals what her mother's relationship with Jessica Newton is like: “My mom is not public”

What hairstyle and makeup will Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid use at her wedding?

Through his official Instagram profile, cassandra She shared with her followers the various makeup tests she has undergone to give the long-awaited 'yes, I accept'.

The photos she shared earned her praise from users and they pointed out that the makeup and hairstyle are the right ones for next December 21. The businesswoman provided a photo with her youngest son. Excitedly, she pointed out that he also liked the makeup.

Cassandra wore an updo with waves at the front and makeup with nude tones. Photo: Instagram / Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly criticizes Deyvis for taking center stage from Cassandra days before her wedding: “Too much egocentrism”

How are the preparations for the wedding of Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and Deyvis Orosco going?

The couple shares the day-to-day preparation of the details of the marriage, such as the trial of the suit, the taste of the cake and, now lastly, the makeup and hairstyle tests for the wedding.

For his part, Deyvis Orosco continues to perform its presentations in various parts of Lima and the country. Jessica Newton also expressed her excitement because her daughter is getting married.