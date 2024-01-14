Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid is in controversy after her social media followers noticed that she does not wear her wedding ring. Let us remember that, a few weeks ago, Jessica Newton's daughter married singer Deyvis Orosco in a private ceremony held at a hotel in Miraflores. Faced with this controversy, the businesswoman decided to explain what the reason why she doesn't wear her ring. Below, we tell you what happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Mateo Garrido Lecca speaks out about the wedding of his ex-partner Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis: what did he say?

Why doesn't Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid wear her wedding ring?

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid He is an active social media figure who always shares content related to his family life. Recently, the businesswoman published a culinary video in which her followers quickly noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring.

This fact surprised more than one, so Jessica Newton's daughter was encouraged to tell the reason why she decided not to use the ring that her husband gave her, Deyvis Orosco, his wedding day. In this regard, the businesswoman stated:

“(I don't use it) because when I cook it makes me a little uncomfortable, especially when I have to knead the bread for 10 minutes”he commented.

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra gets angry with a user who claimed that Deyvis does not help her raise her son: “Nonsense”

Are Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco expecting their second child?

Cassandra SanchezShe broke her silence in the face of rumors that she was pregnant. Regarding this, Jessica Newton's daughter ruled out expecting her second heir with Deyvis Orosco.

Along these lines, she detailed why she does not want to have any more children at the moment. “Maybe later, when Milan is 3 years old or starts school. “This year is full of work goals and I am concentrating on that,”he added.

Cassandra Sánchez explained why she does not want to have more children at the moment. Photo: Instagram capture/Cassandra Sánchez

#Cassandra #Sánchez #reveals #reason #wear #wedding #ring #Deyvis #happened

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid is in controversy after her social media followers noticed that she does not wear her wedding ring. Let us remember that, a few weeks ago, Jessica Newton's daughter married singer Deyvis Orosco in a private ceremony held at a hotel in Miraflores. Faced with this controversy, the businesswoman decided to explain what the reason why she doesn't wear her ring. Below, we tell you what happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Mateo Garrido Lecca speaks out about the wedding of his ex-partner Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis: what did he say?

Why doesn't Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid wear her wedding ring?

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid He is an active social media figure who always shares content related to his family life. Recently, the businesswoman published a culinary video in which her followers quickly noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring.

This fact surprised more than one, so Jessica Newton's daughter was encouraged to tell the reason why she decided not to use the ring that her husband gave her, Deyvis Orosco, his wedding day. In this regard, the businesswoman stated:

“(I don't use it) because when I cook it makes me a little uncomfortable, especially when I have to knead the bread for 10 minutes”he commented.

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra gets angry with a user who claimed that Deyvis does not help her raise her son: “Nonsense”

Are Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco expecting their second child?

Cassandra SanchezShe broke her silence in the face of rumors that she was pregnant. Regarding this, Jessica Newton's daughter ruled out expecting her second heir with Deyvis Orosco.

Along these lines, she detailed why she does not want to have any more children at the moment. “Maybe later, when Milan is 3 years old or starts school. “This year is full of work goals and I am concentrating on that,”he added.

Cassandra Sánchez explained why she does not want to have more children at the moment. Photo: Instagram capture/Cassandra Sánchez

#Cassandra #Sánchez #reveals #reason #wear #wedding #ring #Deyvis #happened

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid is in controversy after her social media followers noticed that she does not wear her wedding ring. Let us remember that, a few weeks ago, Jessica Newton's daughter married singer Deyvis Orosco in a private ceremony held at a hotel in Miraflores. Faced with this controversy, the businesswoman decided to explain what the reason why she doesn't wear her ring. Below, we tell you what happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Mateo Garrido Lecca speaks out about the wedding of his ex-partner Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis: what did he say?

Why doesn't Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid wear her wedding ring?

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid He is an active social media figure who always shares content related to his family life. Recently, the businesswoman published a culinary video in which her followers quickly noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring.

This fact surprised more than one, so Jessica Newton's daughter was encouraged to tell the reason why she decided not to use the ring that her husband gave her, Deyvis Orosco, his wedding day. In this regard, the businesswoman stated:

“(I don't use it) because when I cook it makes me a little uncomfortable, especially when I have to knead the bread for 10 minutes”he commented.

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra gets angry with a user who claimed that Deyvis does not help her raise her son: “Nonsense”

Are Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco expecting their second child?

Cassandra SanchezShe broke her silence in the face of rumors that she was pregnant. Regarding this, Jessica Newton's daughter ruled out expecting her second heir with Deyvis Orosco.

Along these lines, she detailed why she does not want to have any more children at the moment. “Maybe later, when Milan is 3 years old or starts school. “This year is full of work goals and I am concentrating on that,”he added.

Cassandra Sánchez explained why she does not want to have more children at the moment. Photo: Instagram capture/Cassandra Sánchez

#Cassandra #Sánchez #reveals #reason #wear #wedding #ring #Deyvis #happened

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid is in controversy after her social media followers noticed that she does not wear her wedding ring. Let us remember that, a few weeks ago, Jessica Newton's daughter married singer Deyvis Orosco in a private ceremony held at a hotel in Miraflores. Faced with this controversy, the businesswoman decided to explain what the reason why she doesn't wear her ring. Below, we tell you what happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Mateo Garrido Lecca speaks out about the wedding of his ex-partner Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis: what did he say?

Why doesn't Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid wear her wedding ring?

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid He is an active social media figure who always shares content related to his family life. Recently, the businesswoman published a culinary video in which her followers quickly noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring.

This fact surprised more than one, so Jessica Newton's daughter was encouraged to tell the reason why she decided not to use the ring that her husband gave her, Deyvis Orosco, his wedding day. In this regard, the businesswoman stated:

“(I don't use it) because when I cook it makes me a little uncomfortable, especially when I have to knead the bread for 10 minutes”he commented.

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra gets angry with a user who claimed that Deyvis does not help her raise her son: “Nonsense”

Are Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco expecting their second child?

Cassandra SanchezShe broke her silence in the face of rumors that she was pregnant. Regarding this, Jessica Newton's daughter ruled out expecting her second heir with Deyvis Orosco.

Along these lines, she detailed why she does not want to have any more children at the moment. “Maybe later, when Milan is 3 years old or starts school. “This year is full of work goals and I am concentrating on that,”he added.

Cassandra Sánchez explained why she does not want to have more children at the moment. Photo: Instagram capture/Cassandra Sánchez

#Cassandra #Sánchez #reveals #reason #wear #wedding #ring #Deyvis #happened