Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and her fiancé, Deyvis Orozco, were mentioned again by Magaly Medina on her program. After an interview that the couple gave for ‘Día D’, Medina gave his opinion on the matter and the daughter of Jessica Newton He responded again through his Instagram stories. Now, the businesswoman posted a video of her pregnancy on the same social network where she shared a pleasant moment with her and Magaly Medina’s family. At the bottom of the clip, Sánchez de Lamadrid placed a strong message.

What did Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid say about Magaly Medina?

Although their relationship did not end in the best way, cassandra decided to share the video of a photo session when she was pregnant with her son Milan. There, she pointed out that she wants to keep the beautiful memories of her pregnancy and that it is the rest’s decision if she wants to misrepresent the situation.

“I said it in the ‘D-Day’ note and I repeat it: I prefer to keep the memories of those beautiful moments. If today you want to distort it for X reasons, everyone is free to live with the conscience of it,” wrote.

What did Magaly Medina say about Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orozco?

In the latest edition of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, The popular ‘Urraca’ said that she felt cornered when she was asked to be the godmother of the son of Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and Deyvis Orozco. Furthermore, she indicated that she could not refuse such a request.

“They told me formally, they summoned me specifically for that. I felt cornered, but hey, education tells you that you have to say yes, you can’t tell an unborn baby no. “I do not accept invitations for sponsorship, just like that, I had a connection with them, with Cassandra, because she was the daughter of a friend, I had affection and affection for her,” he said in response to Sánchez de Lamadrid’s statements on ‘Día D’ .

