Is the second baby coming for the family Orosco-Sánchez de Lamadrid? Cassandra and Deyvis were married last Thursday, December 21 at the Belmond Miraflores Park, in Miraflores. The businesswoman wore a dress designed by Cinthia Vigil and opted for a semi-updo hairstyle. The civil marriage gave something to talk about among the couple's followers and the media, and users did not miss a detail: Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid could be expecting her second child with the cumbia singer.

Through her social networks, Cassandra is publishing her wedding photos. Photo: Instagram / casemaze

Why did the rumors of a second pregnancy for Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid start?

In the edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm' Last Thursday the 21st, Magaly posed an open question to the public. The popular 'Urraca' suspected the arrival of a new baby in the family; and on social networks, Sánchez de Lamadrid's followers also asked if the news was true.

“Does it look like a pregnant belly to me or is it? I ask into the air”said.

Who attended Cassandra and Deyvis's wedding?

Different figures of the national show were present at the Miraflores hotel to celebrate the civil marriage of Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and Deyvis Orosco. Representatives of Miss Peru, such as Camila Escribens and Valeria Piazza, attended to accompany the couple, as did Julián Zucchi, Cielo Torres, among others.

Let us remember that the dress code asked that women wear a blue dress and men wear a black suit.