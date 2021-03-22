Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid goes through a great moment in her life due to her solid relationship with Deyvis Orosco, with whom she became engaged in October 2020. She is also very excited because she continues to develop in her role as an entrepreneur.

In conversation with La República, the daughter of Jessica Newton He spoke about his work at Miss Peru, his new endeavor and his future plans with the popular cumbia singer, who dedicated his most recent song to him: “Bonsai”.

Since you were very little, you have been side by side with the beauty pageant industry. Why did you never participate in Miss Peru?

I fell in love with the development of the platform more than being its representative. What I enjoy the most is seeing the change in the girls during the whole process in which they become queens or just go through the platform and take with them new tools to get ahead and pursue their dreams. I have always considered myself one more person to create, undertake, assemble , I like to develop products and brands.

Now, as a result of the pandemic, Miss Peru, where you are a commercial manager, has had to completely renew its format in order to continue …

Yes, it is quite complicated. We were the only international beauty platform that started with the virtual contest. In the wake of the pandemic, we made the entire contest all digital. People may think that it is easier, but in reality it is more difficult because a million details have to be controlled, it is another world.

On the other hand, in the midst of a pandemic, you just took a risk with the launch of a collagen product …

The product we are launching is Shine Collagen. Everybody goes through this moment in which (they wonder) whether they should undertake or not. Thank God I have Deyvis who is by my side. He told me ‘My love, give it, you can’. What differentiates us from the traditional line is that we are one hundred percent dedicated to eCommerce. Since the collagen release we have had a very good outing with my followers and Deyvis’s.

Deyvis recently released his song “Bonsai”, which he dedicated to you. How was your reaction when you heard the song for the first time?

He didn’t let me listen to it until it came out. If he told me “I’m going to release ‘Bonsai’”, for me it was his version of El Arbolito, I expected another type of song, so when I heard it I was very excited But mostly because other people were going to propose. That I was able to create something so beautiful for so many people I really liked.

How was this song born?

A long time ago, when we first started (the relationship), he told me “I have written three songs”, one was “Get out of my life”, the other “Let me live” and another one. They were all super depressing, then I understood that he was not inspired by that, but that cumbia follows that line. I laughed and in that moment He told me “I promise you that one day I will write a song for you” and said and done, “Bonsai” was born. I really liked how his voice sounds in that song. He has done it with love and it shows.

You are already engaged, do you have a wedding date?

We keep many details for ourselves, we are very happy, going through one of the best moments. This pandemic has made us know each other more and strengthen ourselves more as the great team that we are. When we have more details like the date, you will be the first to know.

Are you already thinking about having children or are you planning to wait a little longer because of the pandemic?

God willing, in the future we will have children. I would be happy to have a family with Deyvis, who is a spectacular man . We both won the lottery.

