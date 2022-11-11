Deyvis Orosco continues in the eye of the storm due to his ampay that was shared on the program “Magaly TV, la firma”. Cassandra Sánchez no longer tolerated her detractors and responded to a user who reminded her of the images of the cumbia singer leaving a sauna with “happy endings”.

What did Cassandra Sánchez say to defend Deyvis Orosco?

It all started when the driver Rodrigo González spread the chat that his follower sent him. The netizen wrote a comment on Cassandra Sánchez’s profile without thinking that she would respond privately.

The daughter of the organizer of Miss Peru defended the “Bomboncito de la cumbia”. She mentioned that the ampay is a gossip and that the images of “Magaly TV, the firm” do not show any infidelity.

“My God, Sandra. Have you seen a picture? you have believed a gossip And you don’t even know what my life is like. you believe the story of a third party , focus on your life and stop commenting on the lives of others. Step”, expressed Cassandra Sánchez de la Madrid.

For his part, presenter Rodrigo González assured that Cassandra Sánchez trusts Deyvis Orosco too much. “For her this is gossip, those 11 hours could have been 15, but she trusts… There you go if you want to believe her,” he said.

Deyvis Orosco is caught leaving a sauna doing tantric massages

These are the images he posted “Magaly TV, the firm” in which Deyvis Orosco is seen coming out of a sauna, doing tantric massages and offering “happy endings”.