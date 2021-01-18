Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid finally revealed on her social networks whether or not she is pregnant with Deyvis Orosco.

Jessica Newton’s daughter asked a series of questions with her followers on Instagram, in which he answered the questions with True or False.

In the middle of this session, one of the users asked Deyvis Orosco’s girlfriend: “Is it true that you are pregnant?”, To which she bluntly answered “False!” of course she is not yet close to becoming a mother.

A few days ago, Rodrigo González hinted in his program Amor y fuego that Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and Deyvis Orosco they were expecting their first child.

Cassandra Sánchez and her greeting to Deyvis Orosco for Christmas

Cassandra Sánchez entertained Deyvis Orosco for Christmas with a romantic message in which she expressed how happy and excited she was to be able to share her life with the cumbia singer.

“The most beautiful gift you can give to another person is your unconditional love, if there is something we have learned this year it is that material things will never replace the warmth of a hug or the importance of having someone to lean on. Without a doubt, it has reaffirmed to me that you are the person I want by my side for life”He wrote on his Instagram.

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and Deyvis Orosco

Deyvis Orosco considers getting married in Collique and Spain

In December 2020, Deyvis Orosco confessed that he considers marrying Cassandra Sánchez de la Madrid in Collique and Spain, special places for both.

“Collique is my cradle and the place where I was born, it is also my father’s mall and I am proud of where I come from. Cassandra does not forget the day I took her to the place where I grew up, surrounded by hills. I am part of that, it is my essence ”, expressed the artist.

Deyvis Orosco confessed very much in love with his girlfriend, Cassandra Sanchez De Lamadrid. Photo: Deyvisorosco Instagram

