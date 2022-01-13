Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid she can no longer with the emotion of having her son by her side, since everything has changed with the arrival of Milan, her first-born and the singer Deyvis Orosco. On this occasion, Jessica Newton’s daughter shared that her little one is about to turn two months old and the celebration they will make for that special date.

However, that is not all, since the manager also confessed that she has decided to celebrate each and every month of her heir until he reaches his first year. In addition, there is a detail that will be common in the 12 commemorations that he will make: a teddy bear.

In this sense, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid stated: “I have decided that I am going to celebrate the fat man every month until he is one year old.” Later, he added: “And a bear will be the protagonist in the decorations of each one of them. I will only change the theme ”.

Cassandra Sánchez shares photos of how she works with her baby in her arms

New mother Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid shares her day to day with her Instagram followers and, although she has not yet revealed the face of her little one, she shows certain family moments that she shares.

This is how he posted some images in which his heir is seen resting on his shoulder, while she goes about with her work chores, according to the information she provides.

Cassandra Sánchez invites parents to be thoughtful about raising their children

Influencers increasingly use their accounts on different social networks to help parents reflect on the way they raise their children and prevent them from going to unnecessary extremes to educate them correctly.

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid leaves an important message about raising children. Photo: Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid / Instagram.

Thus, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid published a thoughtful message: “I wanted to leave you a phrase that has marked me and I will keep in mind for the rest of my life. ‘You can’t raise your children like your parents raised you. They raised you to be part of a world that no longer exists. ‘ Strong but real, I leave them for you to analyze ”.