Wedding bells ring. Cassandra Sánchez de LamadridandDeyvis OroscoThey are counting the days to get married after a long relationship, two marriage proposals and a child together. The couple is experiencing one of the best moments of their relationship and they have even shared various videos showing the preparations for their wedding. And now, the daughter of Jessica Newton She celebrated her bachelorette party with her best friends and closest family. How did the party go? Find out in this note.

How was Cassandra Sánchez's farewell?

Jessica Newton, mother of Cassandra Sánchez, was in charge of organizing the bachelorette party. It was a very intimate and elegant ceremony. However, a reporter from 'America Today' asked the influencer about the party and wanted to know if it would be a big celebration with strippers. This elicited laughter from Cassandra which she assured would be quiet.

“It is a meeting between friends, something calm, intimate, but above all full of good vibes and happiness, which is what I wanted”Sanchez said.

In addition to this, Cassandra also referred to her future honeymoon with Deyvis Orosco. Jessica Newton's daughter noted that she preferred to keep that information a secret until they share the photos on Instagram.

“It is a detail that we want to keep for ourselves, it is a paradisiacal place that Deyvis and I have wanted to visit, you will see it on Instagram,” said Sánchez.

What hairstyle and makeup will Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid use at her wedding?

cassandra SanchezShe published images where her followers could see the various makeup tests she has undergone to give the long-awaited 'yes, I accept'.

Cassandra wore an updo with waves at the front and makeup with nude tones. Photo: Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid/Instagram

How are the preparations for the wedding of Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and Deyvis Orosco going?

Deyvis and CassandraThey publish on social networks the day-to-day preparation of the details of the marriage, such as the trial of the suit, the taste of the cake and, now last, the makeup tests and the hairstyle for the wedding.

How did Deyvis Orosco and Jessica Newton have fun at the Marc Anthony show?

Jessica NewtonHe was, along with Fernando Sánchez and his daughter Cassandra Sánchez, at the Marc Anthony concert held at the National Stadium. In this show,Deyvis OroscoHe performed as an opening act, receiving the support of his mother-in-law and his entire family.

“I feel happiness when I see how she dances with her son-in-law, that there are more mothers-in-law like that”, “You can tell that they get along very well and that makes envious people uncomfortable”, “Life is a party and you have to live it”, were somecommentsof the users.

