Cassandra Peterson, internationally known for playing Elvira, the ‘Queen of Tinieblas’, He has returned to be the center of all eyes for his political opinions. The actress has always been completely against Donald Trump and Elon Musk, so she wanted to give a new life to her Tesla car.

As he has shared through her Instagram profile, the interpreter has decided to donate the vehicle to finance the NPR public chain. In the video you have published in your profile you can see how “Elon Sux” has written, in English. This word game Change the last name

Musk and makes it a mixture of the term “Suck” which means stinking with the X, Twitter’s new name after the purchase of the tycoon.

“I just donated my Tesla to the NPR. Goodbye, Elon Sux-Movil!” In this way, instead of continuing to use the vehicle created by Elon Musk’s company, will become a background for the well -known chain. Although the truth is that this is not the first time that the interpreter laughs at the current US government.

In the video, Cassandra appears dressed in sunglasses, an American on a shirt and jeans while playing with a chainsaw. Something that might have no sense, but that is actually a mockery in the way Musk behaved in one of his latest interventions in a rally of the Conservative Party. In addition, if this were not not enough, it also appears with a black cap.

In Elon’s case you could read the message “Make America Great Again”, the Maga motto. Although, Cassandra has given him a very different meaning. Using Elvira, his character, as a reference, instead of “Great” puts “Goth.” In this way it does not say “do América Grande again” but “do Gothic America again.”

The video already has almost 217,000 ‘like’ on Instagram and hundreds of comments applauding your performance. “If Elvira is against yours, you have lost”, “She is a mother,” “It seems fantastic”, “always on the right side” or “what queen” have been some of the most prominent messages.