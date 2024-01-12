Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid Newton She has become a controversial figure after her relationship with cumbia singer Deyvis Orosco. The businesswoman does not hesitate to defend her husband from criticism and questions. This time, a user assured that the leader of the Nectar Group did not help in the raising your child and this comment bothered Jessica Newton's heiress, who sent a strong message to her follower. In this note, she knows all the details.

What did Cassandra Sánchez say about Deyvis Orosco's role as the father of her son?

Cassandra Sanchez He is an active figure on social networks who likes to interact with his followers, so he leaves boxes of questions to interact with them. One of the social media users asked the businesswoman about the popular 'Bomboncito' and his role as her father.

“Why doesn't Deyvis help you with your baby? The work of parents belongs to both of us.”wrote one netizen. Given this, Jessica Newton's daughter had a blunt response that, apparently, caused her quite a bit of discomfort.

“Deyvis always helps me with Milan, since we decided to become parents he was the one who told me that it was 'the job of two' to raise him and take good care of him. His work means he has to go on tours, but even though he is far away, he is always a super present dad,” he said. “Stop thinking stupid things. They hurt your brain”he added.

Cassandra Sánchez and her forceful response that questioned the work of Deyvis Orosco's father. Photo: Instagram capture/Cassandra Sánchez

Is Cassandra Sánchez pregnant with her second child?

The businesswoman Cassandra Sanchez He preferred to ignore the rumors about the possible arrival of a second heir as a result of his marriage to Deyvis Orosco.

However, on January 8, the spouse of 'Bomboncito' broke her silence after a follower asked her if she is expecting her second baby. In this regard, the businesswoman bluntly answered: “No”.