Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid, businesswoman and wife of Deyvis Orosco, starred in an emotional moment in the latest edition of the program 'El reventonazo de la Chola', broadcast on Saturday, December 23. The cumbia singer's partner cried, in conversation with 'La Chola Chabuca', after talking about his childhood. The businesswoman referred to her mother, Jessica Newton, whom he thanked for being a “fighting mother.” Faced with this moving event, Johnny Orosco's son did not hesitate to console her.

YOU CAN SEE: Deyvis moves Cassandra at her wedding with a speech: “I will work to be better for you and my son”

Why did Cassandra Sánchez cry in 'El reventonazo de la Chola'?

The businesswoman Cassandra Sanchez was on the set of 'El reventonazo de la Chola' with Deyvis Orosco. The wife of 'Bomboncito' came to the program to talk about her love story with the singer, without imagining that she would end up breaking down when remembering her childhood. At one point in the interview, Ernesto Pimentel asked Jessica Newton's daughter what he would say to his 12-year-old girl.

In this regard, the young woman noted: “I would tell you that you are going to be happier than you imagined (…). I get excited… I am the daughter of a fighting woman, a single mother at the beginning, who raised her children and taught us to be strong women “And when my dad, who is Fernando, arrived, he instilled the love of God.”. Given this, Deyvis Orosco hugged his wife.

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra Sánchez publishes official photos of her wedding and sparks rumors of a second pregnancy

Why didn't Deyvis Orosco want to marry Cassandra Sánchez?

In conversation with 'La Chola Chabuca', Deyvis Orosco He revealed the reason why he did not previously plan to marry Cassandra Sánchez. “It was something that I never imagined because my parents were happy without having done something like that. It was an illusion that began as hers and then also mine.”said the cumbia singer.

#Cassandra #cries #talking #childhood #Deyvis #comforts #quotI #daughter #single #struggling #mother.quot