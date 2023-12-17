Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez are in the spotlight of the entertainment press, since they will take the next step in their relationship. And the couple is on the verge of getting married through civil means. Given this important event in the life of her daughter, she was consulted Jessica Newton in a recent interview how the latest preparations are going. In this regard, the director of Miss Peru responded and, in addition, gave unpublished information about the religious wedding by Deyvis and Cassandra.

Cassandra and Deyvis' religious wedding won't be in Peru?

Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco They are just a few days away from becoming husbands. The couple's civil marriage will be next Thursday, December 21 and, given this, they were consulted Jessica Newton How is your daughter?

The director of Miss Peru said that her heir is “excited and excited.” Additionally, she talked about the couple's religious wedding. In that sense, the businesswoman detailed when and where this ceremony would take place.

“Next year (they will get married) in the church… They will have to decide where it will be because Fer's (my husband) family also wants to share with them in Spain, so we will wait for their decision,” were Newton's words for the Trome newspaper.

Jessica Newton and Cassandra Sánchez together getting ready for marriage. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/ Cassandra Sánchez

How did Jessica react to seeing Cassandra trying on her wedding dress for the first time?

Through their social networks, Cassandra Sanchez She posted some images of her wedding dress fitting. His mother was present at that special moment. Jessica Newtonwho put her hands on her face when she saw her daughter in her wedding dress for the first time.

It should be noted that in that video shared by Cassandra, the dress could not be seen directly because the wedding day on which all the details will be revealed has not yet arrived.

