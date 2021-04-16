Geneva (AFP)

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) announced the reduction of the suspension of American hostility Christian Coleman to 18 months, after the latter appealed the decision of the integrity unit in the International Athletics Federation to exclude him for two years, due to his violation of anti-doping laws. The world champion in the 100m race in 2019, as of May 14, 2020, due to missing the surprise tests three times in a row within one year, and despite the reduction of the penalty, Coleman (25 years) is still banned from participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer. “From July 23 to August 8.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport clarified that even if Christian Coleman had indeed violated Article 2.4 of the anti-doping regulations, he should have been particularly vigilant, noting that the degree of his neglect was “less dangerous” than was initially built on. The court held that if the official in charge of the tests had bore the trouble of making a phone call to Coleman upon his arrival at his home, the latter would have returned home within the specified time, and a doping test could have taken place. Although there is nothing in the regulations requiring an anti-doping official to communicate by phone, the court confirmed that this was a common practice, and that Coleman had the right to expect contact with him.

And the statement continued: In conclusion, the judges of the court considered that the suspension for a period of 18 months is an appropriate punishment given the circumstances. Coleman had escaped the year before last from being excluded from the Doha World Cup 2019 for violating the laws three times in 2018 and 2019, as he succeeded in reducing them to two unsuccessful attempts. Coleman controls the fastest race since the retirement of Jamaican legend Osain Bolt in 2017, and the American won the 100 m race in the Doha World Cup 2019 in addition to the gold in the relay race 4 times 100 m, and holds the world record in the 60 m race inside the hall with a time of 6.34 seconds.

Elite athletes in all athletics competitions are subject to strict duties to determine their whereabouts (title, camps, training, competitions), with the necessity to set a timetable by specifying the time and place in order to undergo a surprise doping test. If any athlete fails to perform these duties three times within one year, he faces a two-year suspension.