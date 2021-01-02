The reception of special coursework tasks in the framework of the preparation of ships for the cruise was carried out at the basing point of the ships of the Caspian Flotilla. This was announced on Saturday, January 2, by the press service of the Southern Military District.

It is noted that the crews of the rocket ships “Dagestan” and “Tatarstan”, the small missile and artillery ships “Grad Sviyazhsk”, “Uglich”, “Veliky Ustyug”, “Makhachkala”, “Volgodonsk” and “Astrakhan” have successfully passed the course tasks, and also raid and base minesweepers.

The press service added that by the end of January, the crews of all ships and support vessels of the Caspian Flotilla will complete the development and delivery of course tasks.

The next stage in the combat training of naval formations will be an exit to the Caspian Sea with the performance of missile and artillery firing at sea, air and coastal targets.

At the end of December, Izvestia wrote that the Caspian Flotilla will receive its own aviation for the first time in the post-Soviet period, and by the end of 2021 it will be replenished with Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters. In the future, the flotilla will be supplemented by Be-200 amphibious aircraft.