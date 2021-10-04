Norrie had eliminated the Russian Andrej Roeblev in the semifinals, who was the number 1 on the placement list. Ruud was placed second in the city in California. He immediately broke Norrie’s serve in the first set and thundered to win the set, conceding only three points on his own serve. In the sequel, Norrie got a little more grip on his opponent’s game, but saw Ruud walk away at 3-2.
The 22-year-old Norwegian, who can dream of participating in the ATP Finals, received the trophy from Laver. ,,I wish you were there more often, because in your presence I play well. I hope you come and see Indian Wells next week,” Ruud said to the 11-time grand slam winner from Australia.
