Norrie had eliminated the Russian Andrej Roeblev in the semifinals, who was the number 1 on the placement list. Ruud was placed second in the city in California. He immediately broke Norrie’s serve in the first set and thundered to win the set, conceding only three points on his own serve. In the sequel, Norrie got a little more grip on his opponent’s game, but saw Ruud walk away at 3-2.