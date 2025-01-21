A few weeks after the confirmation of the presence of Carlos Alcaraz, the current champion of the Conde de Godó Trophy Casper Ruud has given the green light to his attendance at the 2025 Open Banc Sabadell to defend the title he won with his victory last year against the Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipas (7-5, 6-3). His triumph followed the Spaniard’s two victories in 2022 and 2023. In this way, the 26-year-old Norwegian tennis player will play for the fifth time on the courts of the Reial Club de Tennis Barcelona-1899, in what will be the 72nd edition of the tournament.

The number 6 in the ATP ranking is a great specialist on clay, with 11 of his 12 titles on this surface. In fact, it is trained in Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor. Ruud is the second player after Alcaraz who confirms that he will be at the ATP 500 in Barcelona, ​​which will be held from April 12 to 20.

Read also

Among the most notable achievements of his career are his two finals at Roland Garros (2022 and 2023) and his runner-up finish at the US Open (2022). The Norwegian tennis player became number two in the world in 2022.