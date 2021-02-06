Ángel Suárez, better known as Cásper, the thief who took the contents of 89 safes from the Banco Popular de Yecla in 1989, died this Saturday in Madrid. According to El Español, the famous butronero would have died due to cancer just a few weeks after having been released for humanitarian reasons, given the state of his terminal illness. It was the treatment board of the Soto del Real penitentiary, in which he was imprisoned until then, who drafted a proposal to grant him the third degree, although in this case it was not necessary for him to return to the prison to sleep.

Although throughout his long criminal career he dealt some blows with enormous media coverage, such as the theft of 17 paintings and other works of art at the residence of the businesswoman Esther Koplowitz, perpetrated in August 2001, at that time crime specialists organized by the security forces already knew that Ángel Suárez was going to give them a lot of trouble.

Not in vain, one of his first great successes, and possibly the most profitable, he had already starred in December 1989, when taking advantage of the Christmas Eve festival he entered the main office of the Banco Popular de Yecla with his band and, making use of From a thermal lance and large doses of fire, he blew up 89 private safes. No one really knows how far the loot went, since the amount officially reported by the victims was 3.6 million euros, although the figures – more credible – that the Police ended up estimating ranged between 12 and 18 million euros.