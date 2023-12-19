'The Wanderer above the Sea of ​​Clouds', 1817, by Caspar David Friedrich. Elke Walford (SHK / Hamburger Kunsthalle / bpk)

The painter Caspar David Friedrich (1774-1840) created what is perhaps the most iconic image of Romanticism: The walker on the sea of ​​clouds, from 1817. It shows the figure of a man standing on a rocky summit, with his back to the observer. In front of him, a huge precipice stretches towards an infinite horizon of mists and steep peaks.

This solitary individual bravely venturing into the wild and unknown wilderness has been interpreted as a symbol of the search for knowledge, freedom, and communion with nature. In addition to being the pictorial quintessence of the romantic spirit, The Walker It has become an icon of popular culture, with multiple versions in art, advertising and social networks.

This desire for communion with nature is the common thread of the ambitious retrospective Caspar David Friedrich: Art for a new era, organized by the Hamburger Kunsthalle, in Hamburg, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Friedrich, the German romantic painter par excellence. It brings together, for the first time in decades, most of his great masterpieces with 60 paintings and a hundred drawings.

Friedrich marked the history of art with his innovative conception of landscape: he meticulously studied each element of nature, but then recombined them to achieve compositions of intense expressiveness. “This makes nature appear in a special way: convincing and realistic down to the last detail, but at the same time with a dense and meaningful atmosphere,” says historian and curator of the exhibition Johannes Grave, from the Friedrich-Schiller University of Germany. Jenna.

The exhibition allows you to contemplate Friedrich's unusual creations: moonlit twilights, gray and ominous skies over troubled seas, solemn fjords and majestic mountains; all of them breathtaking places, dominated by an atmosphere of strangely disturbing silence.

Born in the German city of Greifswald on the Baltic coast, Friedrich trained as an artist in Copenhagen and settled in Dresden. With a melancholic disposition, he lived through the emergence of the romantic movement at the end of the 18th century, whose advance spread rapidly throughout Europe and America. The new rebellious spirit reacted against the rationalism of the Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution. Faced with the growing technification and uniformization of society, the romantics promoted a return to primal nature and the singularity of individualism. They longed to experience undomesticated natural forces, preferring emotion over reason.

'Monk on the Seashore', 1808, by Caspar David Friedrich.

It was on the Baltic island of Rügen, which was beginning to become a tourist destination and which he himself visited on foot several times in the spring of 1801, that Friedrich began to draw landscapes that moved away from traditional motifs. But it was especially at the end of the decade when he achieved one of his first masterpieces that earned him resounding success: The monk by the sea, from 1808-10. Its radical composition arranged in three horizontal stripes, of beach, sea and sky, impressed the public. And to King Frederick William III, who rushed to buy it.

Its extreme minimalism and abstraction, the solitude of the tiny human figure and the absolute prominence of nature have made it, for some experts, a precursor of abstract expressionism. “It is the Big Bang of romanticism,” historian Florian Illies summarizes about the painting, in his recent biography of the painter, Zauber der Stille (The magic of silence).

This exceptional oil painting, which is one of the exhibition's featured loans, also features one of the characteristics that would define Friedrich's art: people with their backs to the viewer (Rückenfiguren, in German) who contemplate the natural spectacle engrossed. These characters, represented as observed observers, populate some of the painter's most memorable paintings, such as The hunter in the forest, of 1813, and the Walker, of 1817.

As a good romantic, Friedrich filters the landscape through his freest creative imagination to arouse deep emotions. “It is a great merit, perhaps the greatest of which an artist is capable, when he touches the spirit and arouses thoughts, emotions and feelings in the observer, even if these are not his own,” wrote Friedrich in his Observations.

Although his iconography is very German—the mountains, the crosses—Friedrich manages to connect with all audiences, highlights Alexander Klar, director of the Hamburger Kunsthalle, in conversation with EL PAÍS: “If you ignore that Germanness, you realize that many of its landscapes are completely devoid of people and at the same time are a reflection of the human being; he speaks a universal language.” Klar emphasizes the exceptional nature of the exhibition: it had not been possible to bring together such a density of works in many years “and it probably cannot be done again for many more years.”

Painting 'Das Eismeer', by Caspar David Friedrich. Hamburger Kunsthalle

In 1823, the artist painted another of his masterful paintings: The sea of ​​ice. Friedrich shows a large mass of bristly ice. Once again, nature imposes itself on human beings, whose useless efforts are symbolized by the hull of a ship overturned and shipwrecked in the ice. The oil painting has been interpreted as a romantic warning about the futility of human audacity in attempting to dominate the natural environment.

Friedrich was a successful painter—his clients included members of the courts of Prussia, Thuringia, and the Tsar of Russia—and he exercised some influence among contemporary artists—although Goethe considered him too obscure—but his work was relegated for more than half a century. century. Until a retrospective in Berlin in 1906 revived interest in the legacy of the great romantic painter and it was later claimed by the avant-garde of the 20th century. The Third Reich appropriated his work as an exponent of Germanness, although Hitler had doubts: he did not know if his landscapes elevated the German soul, or rather depressed it a little, as Illies writes.

Der Wanderer 2 (2004) by Elina Brotherus. © Elina Brotherus / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2023

The fascination that Friedrich's fabrics generate to this day is shown in a second part of the exhibition, which brings together contemporary artists who have been inspired by his work, such as Hiroyuki Masuyama, Elina Brotherus and Olafur Eliasson. The Hamburg exhibition is the figurehead of the Caspar David Friedrich Festival, which will encompass two other exhibitions on specific aspects of his work in 2024: at the Alte Nationalgalerie, in Berlin, and at the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen, in Dresden. Afterwards, the exhibition will also travel to New York, to the Metropolitan Museum, Klar says.

At the moment, the Friedrich year is already spreading through the streets of the Hanseatic city, full of posters announcing the exhibition, of course, with the Walker on a striking red background as an attraction. Even a famous hamburger restaurant has dedicated a menu to the romantic painter. In the Portuguese quarter, between the Elbe and the red light district, there is also a large urban mural with the figure painted for the occasion by the Australian artist Fintan Magee. Germany thus pays tribute to the painter who has best transmitted the vigor and emotion of the romantic spirit through a legacy still valid in the popular culture of the 21st century.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_