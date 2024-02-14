by VALERIO BARRETTA

Horner case, mouths closed in Red Bull

If Helmut too Marko he refuses to say a word, it means that the Horner case is very delicate. The Austrian, in fact, refused to comment on the investigation involving the Red Bull team principal, accused of inappropriate behavior towards an employee.

Marko's words

“What if I meet Horner? I can't say this or anything else at the moment. As long as the investigation is ongoing or there are no results, you will not hear anything from me. It's an ongoing process, and I hope our turbulences quickly come under control“, this is his comment to OE24.

Red Bull will try tomorrow to forget what Marko calls turbulence, but which in reality risks having serious consequences at least from a sporting point of view, if it is true that Horner has been asked to resign. The Austrian does not believe that the controversies can distract the Milton Keynes environment: “Luckily our car is ready and we are well prepared“.

Horner will be at the presentation

Horner, meanwhile, will participate in the launch of the RB20 tomorrow evening (live presentation also on FormulaPassion starting from 8.30pm). The team itself confirmed this a little while ago. The Briton intends to concentrate on the track, after seeing the filming day yesterday at Silverstone.