“Considering the complexity that has characterized the market in the last twelve months, we are closing an overall positive year. 2023 was a positive year for us not only in terms of growth but also of structure and process efficiency. We have focused on these elements to start stronger and more aware in 2024 and to continue our sustainable growth in the field of fleet, commercial proposition, innovative and digital products and services”. This was said by Dario Casiraghi, general director of Arval Italia, on the sidelines of the press event 'Arval media day: results, connections and mobility paths', held at the 'Torre Diamante', Bnp Paribas headquarters in Milan. The 2023 results of Arval Italia, a company specializing in car rental and mobility solutions and part of the BNP Paribas banking group, see a marked growth in registrations compared to the previous year (+40%), with almost 80 thousand vehicles registered in twelve months, and a significant increase also in the rented fleet (+6.9%) in comparison annually, reaching 264,740 vehicles rented as of 31 December 2023.

Arval Italia's vision for the present and future follows three fundamental guidelines: energy transition, partnership and territorial proximity. This last element, in particular, is fundamental for Arval, as Casiraghi explains: “We have a multidimensional approach in terms of distribution, which sees us present in different sales segments. For us it is very important to be close to the end customer, especially in the retail segments, and this is why territoriality is key for us.” Thanks to the proximity to the territory it is possible to “find the right way of approaching the customer, the right way of interacting where the customer is present – adds the general director of Arval Italia – For this reason we have indirect channels that allow us, in addition to partnerships, to have this widespread presence throughout the Italian territory”.

“The theme of white labels is a growth lever for us – continues Casiraghi – To date we have seven active white labels. We work with car manufacturers so that we can create a proximity solution and a value recognized by the end customer in the connection between the car manufacturer and the rental company, in this case Arval, in providing a proposition of sustainable mobility and products that can be used and easily accessible by customers of these brands,” he concludes.