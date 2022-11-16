Casio has just released a watch featuring elements of the popular Nintendo game Super Mario Bros. The model has the DW-5600 square design with the iconic G-SHOCK silhouette. The watch costs 149 euros (over R$800) and is available at brand reseller stores and at G-SHOCK online store🇧🇷

By turning on the backlight, classic Mario is displayed, and by combining it with the glass-printed Koopa Troopa shell at the bottom of the dial, the game’s iconic motion is reproduced. 8-bit Mario is printed on the strap as a camouflage and all the fonts on the dial are 8-bit to create the 1985 atmosphere. To commemorate the collaboration, the watch comes in packaging with an illustration of the game’s opening screen and Mario’s signature phrase, “Here we go!”

+ Black Friday: experts give tips for choosing the best cell phone

“Both G-SHOCK and Super Mario are cultural icons of Japan that have amassed dedicated fanbases spanning decades and countries. With that in mind, G-SHOCK brings the world of Super Mario Bros. to life. through a carefully curated design and playful details that will appeal to all generations of Super Mario lovers – red Mario on the bezel and dial, blue background of the game’s overworld stages, and gold accents reminiscent of Mario’s precious coins,” says the brand, in note.

The watch is equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology, which includes: