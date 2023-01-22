“I’m worth two out of 22. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You go speed up, give it slowly”. This verse is one of the darts that Shakira supposedly throws at her ex-partner Gerard Piqué in his last song BZRP Music Sessions #53, and that has turned the lyrics of the Barranquillera into a focus of media debate on sorority, female revenge and monetization. With more than 150 million views on YouTube, the single has also become trending topic and stars to several of the items you mention. And one of them is a watch that almost all of us have had at home. His name is Casio.

Piqué seemed to play along with his ex, first when he arrived at his workplace mounted on a Renault Twingo and later affirming half jokingly and with his fist raised to show his Casio, that the japanese watch firm would be the sponsor of an upcoming joint project. The multinational Casio has denied this, in addition to clarifying through social networks that many messages attributed to the brand are from fake accounts.

In any case, the brand has spoken. “We love that this splashes us”, could be read on Instagram, a direct reference to the lyrics written by Shakira. For Sergio Magán, digital marketing consultant and Instagram expert, the controversy raised by Shakira with this song could have led to a free campaign for Casio worldwide, which we could hardly quantify financially. “Currently, and with the advent of social networks, brands have ceased to be absolute owners of their way of communicating. This controversy is a clear example, and Casio has been able to ride the wave and take advantage of the global repercussion to which its brand has been exposed”. “I would like to contrast the way of acting of Casio with the one that Rolex has had,” continues the expert. “As it is an exclusive and prestigious brand, it has decided to stay out of controversy since the song highlights precisely that value of it.”

Although a few days ago, through his only verified twitter account, the watch brand stated that everything is a hoax and these comments come from false accounts or parodies unrelated to the official body. A Tweet From this same account, he alluded to the news with emoticons: ”Today we have quite a few notifications for a mention of CASIO in a song. CASIO (watches and keyboards) and (calculators) belong to and for life”.

With the controversy served that has divided the world into two teams according to a scale of social class, age or gender, its full relevance is a good time to review the long history of a brand that partially digitized the lives of its customers. Founded in 1946 by Tadao Kashio, a modest Japanese worker who began his career making pots and pans, it was originally conceived as a small outsourced factory producing parts and gears for microscopes. With the subsequent joining of his three brothers Toshio, Kazuo and Yukio in the business, he completely changed the profile of the company towards the field of inventions.

The first of these was devised by Toshio, an engineer by profession, with a cigarette holder mounted on a ring that allowed smoking while the person worked, hobby favorite of Japanese society during the postwar period. Its first impact in the history of industrial design would come in 1957, with the launch of a fully electric compact calculator, the model 14-A, already under the new name of the company Casio Computer Co. This design was the prelude to Casio Mini, made in 1972, the world’s smallest personal use calculator (it contained a quarter of the size of the conventional models) that would be the first great seller of the company, with one million units sold in 10 months.

The Kashio brothers. (Courtesy of Casio).

Casio Mini, manufactured in 1972, was the world’s smallest personal use calculator to date. (Courtesy of Casio).

In that same decade, the Kashio brothers’ company entered a barely explored niche within the commercial field of watchmaking, a very opportune movement due to the quartz crisis that was beginning to be felt: the manufacture of digital watches with the technology that Casio had developed for their calculators. In addition to displaying the hours, minutes and seconds on its dial, the Casiotron launched in 1974 would become the world’s first automatic calendar watch, as well as presenting advanced timing functions such as stopwatch or world time.

Since then, and until the 1990s, Casio became a factory of iconic watches that defined the imagination of a pre-internet generation, with famous references such as the futuristic model worn by Michael J. Fox in Return to the future (a Casio CA53W the mythical watch with a digital calculator that all children wanted to have and that the brand had to reissue a few years ago under strong demand) or the one that adorns Sting’s wrist on the cover of the single Wrapped around your finger (1983) from The Police, the model Casio J100become a rarity among collectors of the brand.

Casiotron, the first Casio watch manufactured in 1974. (Zonacasio.com).

Michael J. Fox in ‘Back to the Future’ with a Casio CA53W, the mythical watch with a digital calculator that all children wanted to have in the eighties.

The fever for Casio (and not only towards its watches, let’s not forget the Casiotone synthesizers) is fanned from time to time by nostalgics of the culture boomers and defenders of chain-manufactured nostalgia, that fictions such as stranger things They have known how to monetize. One loses count of the Casio watches that follow one another on the wrists of the inhabitants of Hawkins, such as the Casio B640WD-1AV worn by Jim Hopper, currently reissued by the brand for less than 40 euros. But it is difficult to dispute its relevance. In a market whose imagination is dominated by luxury brands, Casio is an affordable watch capable of boasting iconic status without the need for complications or limited editions, the equivalent of what Converse sneakers or Levi’s jeans mean in the world of fashion. fashion: icons in their own right with a bombproof legitimacy.

Its association with our own youth has become a lucrative business avenue for the Japanese brand. Proof of this was the launch of his line vintagewhich appeals to the nostalgic with the stainless steel version of the Casio F91known as the taxi drivers’ clock and which was the best-selling digital watch ever. Or the new finishes of LA670WEGA-9Dthe mini watch with metal strap that everything geeky It should have been in the early 2000s.

Cover of the single ‘Wrapped around your finger’, by The Police.

But that attraction for its playful casings and plastic straps, that apparent technological simplicity at an affordable price, is not just a nostalgic thing. The line G-ShockBorn in 1983 as an unbreakable design for outdoor sports and a longtime favorite among American firefighters, it was the great 2000s revival that managed to bring together characters as diverse as Spike Lee (who wore it in bright orange). , Enrique de Gales, Justin Bieber, Benicio del Toro or John Mayer.

Specifically, the more complex DW-6900 series, with a larger dial and compact colored casings, could be dubbed the rapper’s watch, as Eminem, Kid Cudi, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West or Pharrell Williams (these the latter two shared the same white version of the BAPE X G-Shock model in collaboration with New A Bathing Ape) often wore it on their wrists.

Kanye West or Pharrell Williams shared the same white version of the BAPE X G-Shock DW-69” model in collaboration with New A Bathing Ape. (Getty Images).

Tyler, The Creator and Pope Francis have shared the same Casio for some time, an analogue model for 22 euros. (Getty Images).

But if there is a rapper capable of transforming a brand low cost Like Casio synonymous with new masculine elegance, that has been Tyler, The Creator. The Californian artist and producer, known for his peculiar style halfway between a Wes Anderson character and a rebellious college student, has been the face of Gucci, collaborates with Lacoste and owns one of the most desired cult brands, Golf Le Fleur, which brings together clothing and shoes designed with Converse, nail polish, perfumes and travel bags. And it has been seen on several tours and award ceremonies with the analog model Casio MQ24-9Bavailable for about 22 euros on the official website of the brand. Identical one with the white dial It is the watch with which Pope Francis has been repeatedly portrayed for years. Pope John Paul II was always faithful, as were many political leaders and artists, to his golden Rolex Datejust. But that’s already the lyrics of another song.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.